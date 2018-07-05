Limited Governance

On July 4th, America celebrates its independence. What is America? America is about self-governance and limited government. Those men who gave their lives 242 years ago, were tired of a powerful centralized government and being over-taxed. They wanted a new government where the federal government would be small, limited and noninvasive. They were so worried, they added the Bill of Rights.

Many people today, especially on the left and in colleges, have an erroneous view of America. America is not what you want it to be, it is not freedom from worry, it is not over taxing everyone, it is not an out-of-control federal government, and it is not customizing to your whims or feelings.

America is about limited government, and being patriotic is about believing this.