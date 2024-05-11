Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes Three Baby Humboldt Penguins

Three wrinkly, adorable Humboldt penguin chicks joined the Santa Barbara Zoo family last month, and now, at over 30 days old, will be the newest students in the zoo’s “fish school.”

During this time, their waterproof feathers will grow in and they will learn essential skills, such as swimming in a small pool. They will also be weaned off of regurgitated fish and begin to eat freshly thawed fish provided by keepers.

The chicks’ hatching marked the first penguin births at the zoo since 2018. Chick #1 hatched on March 23 to proud parents Pepper — a fourth-generation penguin in the colony, continuing the legacy of his father, Lucky, the famous penguin with a Teva shoe for a foot — and Pinga, who came from the Columbus Zoo.

Chick #2 and #3 hatched on March 31 and April 2, respectively, and are siblings from first-time parents Plum, from SeaWorld San Diego (and an original zoo colony resident since 2006), and Jane, from the Oregon Zoo.

Humboldt penguins normally lay two eggs, but in the wild, the second chick often does not survive. Plum and Jane were, therefore, only prepared to raise one of their chicks – Chick #2. However, fortunately for Chick #3, second eggs can be fostered by another penguin couple at the zoo, who get the chance to gain some parenting experience.

Once the chicks enter the colony, their silver and white appearance will help distinguish them from the black-striped adult penguins. | Credit: Courtesy

Chick #3 is being “foster-reared” by El Rey and Puff, both first-time parents from Woodland Park Zoo and Brookfield Zoo. All penguin parents are offered additional opportunities to eat throughout the day.

In a few weeks, the young birds will be ready to make their debut in the zoo’s habitat, but first, the adult penguins have to get to know them behind the scenes, and the chicks will have chances to visit the penguin habitat.

After that, the chicks will be able to move into the colony. Guests will be able to tell them apart by their silver and white appearance, as they won’t have the black “stripe” the adults have yet.

According to the zoo, these penguin chicks play an important role in the sustainability of their species in human care, and are part of the AZA Humboldt Penguin Species Survival Plan.

Humboldt penguins are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Primary threats in their native range include entanglement in fishing nets; illegal capture for food, bait, and the pet trade; and historic over-harvesting of guano (needed by the birds for nesting) for fertilizer.

The public can also help support the new penguin chicks by becoming a Foster Feeder sponsor of the penguin flock. For more information, visit sbzoo.pivvit.com/humboldt-penguin.