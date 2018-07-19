Cruces Fire Update

By 6 a.m. on Thursday, County Fire was reporting the Cruces Fire to be at 80 acres and 40 percent contained. The fire broke out a few miles up State Route 1 from the Highway 101 interchange (or Lompoc exit) at 11:56 a.m. on Wednesday. As visibility increased this morning, the acreage estimate dropped from 150 to 80 acres.

Four air tankers and two helicopters were dropping retardant and water on the fire soon after multiple fire crews were on scene. The firefighters appear to have the fire under control and are starting to mop up, or put out spot fires and smoldering roots and trees.