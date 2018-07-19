Giving your body the nutrients it needs and avoiding unhealthy, processed foods can help you maintain your independence and even ward off disease, saving you money at the doctor’s office. Take these nutrition-for-longevity tips from Sansum Clinic’s nutritionist Gerri French:

(1) Enjoy vegetables and/or fruits at all meals: “Make it a ritual to shop at the farmers’ market and meet our local farmers who can give you ideas on how to prepare vegetables that are new to you.”

(2) Cut down on the meat: “Prepare meals with legumes as the center of the plate instead of meat. And choose fish more often than poultry or meat. The best sources are flavorful fish such as salmon (wild preferred; but canned is okay), halibut, sea bass, sardines, and mussels. Shop locally whenever possible.”

(3) Stay hydrated: “Drink water, sparkling water, and flavorful herbal teas such as hibiscus or cinnamon. It is acceptable to drink small amounts of coffee with or without caffeine.”

(4) Consider planting a garden: “Think about growing vegetables and herbs at home, church, school, or a community garden. Fresh food is culinary medicine, and often when you grow your own food, you end up with an overabundance, encouraging you to connect and share with others, which is a part of wellness.”