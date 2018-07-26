Game of the Week: Vintners 5 Miler 

7/28: Running: Vintners 5 Miler plus 1 Mile Wine Walk It’s too early to stomp the grapes, but your feet can get a good workout alongside the historic Rinconada and Sanford & Benedict vineyards, either by running the hilly five-mile course or taking a one-mile stroll. Food, drink, and entertainment will be provided at a finish-line festival. Founded in 2015, the event is presented by the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation to raise money for community causes. This year’s beneficiary is the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation. The defending five-mile champions are Ricky Ho of Santa Barbara (30 minutes, 50 seconds) and Mary Jones of Ventura (34:24). 9am. Sanford Winery, 5010 Santa Rosa Rd., Lompoc. $50-$75. Visit sbvintnersrun.com.