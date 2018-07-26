WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Vintners 5 Miler 

Run Through the Vineyards of Sanford Winery on July 28

By (Contact)

7/28: Running: Vintners 5 Miler plus 1 Mile Wine Walk It’s too early to stomp the grapes, but your feet can get a good workout alongside the historic Rinconada and Sanford & Benedict vineyards, either by running the hilly five-mile course or taking a one-mile stroll. Food, drink, and entertainment will be provided at a finish-line festival. Founded in 2015, the event is presented by the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation to raise money for community causes. This year’s beneficiary is the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation. The defending five-mile champions are Ricky Ho of Santa Barbara (30 minutes, 50 seconds) and Mary Jones of Ventura (34:24). 9am. Sanford Winery, 5010 Santa Rosa Rd., Lompoc. $50-$75. Visit sbvintnersrun.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Top 10 Tips for Fixing State Street

Experts from across the country offer advice on improving Santa Barbara's main drag.

Trail Alliance Enters Hollister Ranch Lawsuit

A group of nonprofits have teamed up to legally scrutinize the public-access settlement.

Is High-Density Housing Project Too Big for the Neighborhood?

Son of ‘the Marc’ comes downtown; 52 apartments proposed for Anapamu Street.

Sonos Files to Issue IPO

The Santa Barbara tech company is offering more than $100 million in shares.

Judge Fast-Tracks Brent Fox to State Psychiatric Hospital

The mentally ill Santa Ynez resident was charged with assaulting officers.