Game of the Week: 58th Annual Santa Barbara Golf Classic

Classic Fiesta Partners Tournament at Santa Barbara Golf Club August 4-5

By (Contact)

This best-ball partners tournament has been a fixture every Fiesta weekend since 1961. It has been dominated by hometown golfers. UCSB coach Steve Lass has won the championship flight 12 times, 10 in partnership with John Pate. They will team up this weekend, trying to win for the first time since 2011. Brandon Gama and John Gilles topped the scoreboard last year, shooting scratch rounds of 63 and 64 for a 127 total. Jim Hopper and Fred Shoemaker set the record of 121 in 1976. The first 18 holes will be played Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Sunday’s action starts at 7:30, with the top flight teeing off around 9 a.m. Santa Barbara Golf Club, 3500 McCaw Ave. Free. Call 687-7087.

