Remembering John ‘Jack’ Cantin

Jack Cantin, 17, of Montecito, California, is presumed dead after being missing since the Montecito mudslides, which occurred January 9, 2018. His mother, Kimberly Cantin, and his sister, Lauren Cantin, were injured in the mudslides in which his father, David Cantin, 49, and his dog, Chester, an Irish setter, were killed.

Jack was born in Oceanside, California, and spent his first four years in Carlsbad. During this time he lived just a few streets away from his grandparents. He enjoyed each Friday at Grandma and Grandpa’s, and they would explore neighborhood parks and playgrounds. At this early age Jack would be seen wearing superhero capes and dressing up as Superman for Halloween. He then moved with his family to Mason, Ohio, spending his next five years in the Midwest. Running in open yards of grass and sledding down a snow-covered hill near the back of his house were his favorite pastimes. It was in Ohio where Jack first joined the Boy Scouts.

In 2010, Jack and his family relocated to Santa Barbara, where Jack became a “California kid” again. He attended Montecito Union School. At MUS, Jack had happy times with his new friends, school, carnivals, and the 6th-grade play. Jack played the father of Veruca Salt in the play Willy Wonka. A highlight of his time at Montecito Union was the 5th-grade trip to Washington, DC. His teachers said he brought his warm smile and wide-open-mouthed laughter to the classroom; Jack was kind and loved to make people laugh. He was active in the Boy Scouts, MUS Chorus, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, and he also played soccer and baseball.

After MUS, Jack attended Santa Barbara Middle School. Jack thoroughly enjoyed his time at this school, be it in the classroom, on the school biking trips, on hikes, or embracing the Channel Islands boat trip. By age 15, Jack had biked over 1,000 miles with the people at Middle School, exploring California, Oregon, and Arizona. Inspired by adventure, Jack biked 300 miles in Italy, from Umbria to Rome, in the summer after 7th grade. He then joined his dad in Rome, where they both visited the Vatican. Jack embraced the school philosophy of carpe diem. The deep friendships he made and the self-assuredness he developed at Middle School were very meaningful to Jack.

Jack was excited to attend Santa Barbara High School, where he was a student in the Multi-Media Arts & Design (MAD) Academy. In his first year at the school, he was the student who wore his green “Santa Barbara Dons” hoodie with pride. It was at SBHS that Jack looked forward to attending football games and grabbing lunch with his friends.

A quote Jack selected that had the most meaning to him is from the Dalai Lama: “Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And, if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.” Jack lived this sentiment fully.

courtesy