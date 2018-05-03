WEATHER »

‘Love, Loss, and What I Wore’ at the Lobero

An All-Star Cast Performs to Benefit Antioch’s Scholarship Fund

By

In this era of #metoo, Time’s Up, and the Women’s Marches, Love, Loss, and What I Wore stands as a vivid reminder that the theater has always been and, one hopes, will always be a place where women’s voices can be heard loud and clear and without fear of distortion or interruption. In sisters Nora and Delia Ephron’s witty, insightful script based on Ilene Beckerman’s best-selling book, five women take turns reflecting on life passages through the clothes that marked them and that were in turn marked by them. From a Brownie uniform to a pair of contrasting prom dresses, and from high heels to knee-high boots, Love, Loss empties the feminine closet in search of items and outfits that can conjure complex states of mind and mixed feelings.

Praised at the time of its premiere for managing to be both touching and unsentimental, the show will be performed this Sunday, May 6, at the Lobero as a benefit for Antioch University’s scholarship and program fund and to celebrate the school’s 40th anniversary in Santa Barbara. The cast includes CA State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, six-time Emmy nominee Meredith Baxter, Hattie Winston, Kathryne Dora Brown, and Lily Gibson. Jenny Sullivan, who is directing the production, also directed the show’s epic run at the Geffen Playhouse in 2010, a seven-month, rotating-cast extravaganza that broke box-office records for the venue. Don’t miss your chance to catch this Mother’s Day performance, and wear something that you love.

Love, Loss, and What I Wore is at the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, May 6, 5:30 p.m. For tickets and information, visit lobero.org or call 963-0761.

