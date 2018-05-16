WEATHER »

Political Immortality

By

On Monday, May 14, the US officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem. This was a bold, historic decision.

By doing so, America acknowledged and cemented the strong bond between the United States and Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East. The move showed that the U.S. will treat Israel with the same respect as other nations. Other countries pick their own capitals.

This day will go down in history as a very important event. As a result, President Trump is guaranteed “ political immortality.”

