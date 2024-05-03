Santa Barbara Police Arrest Man for Attempted Shooting in March 2024

Just before 11 p.m. on March 1, police responded to reports of shots fired in the Eastside neighborhood of Santa Barbara near South Voluntario Street. When officers arrived, they found that a man had reportedly fired several rounds from a vehicle at multiple victims in the area. None of the potential victims were injured.

After following leads into the shooting, Santa Barbara Police detectives identified the alleged shooter as 25-year-old Jack Flores Edgerton, of Ventura County.

A warrant was issued for Edgerton’s arrest, and on Friday, May 2, Santa Barbara police located and arrested Edgerton, who was booked into county jail on charges of attempted murder (with a gang enhancement), possession of a loaded firearm, and committing a felony with a firearm. According to Santa Barbara County Jail records, Edgerton’s occupation is listed as “U.S. Marine.” His bail is set at $1,090,000.

The incident is still under investigation, according to a press release from Santa Barbara Police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale, and no further information is available at this time.