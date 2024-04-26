Santa Barbara Embezzler Loses Hope Ranch Home, Ordered to Pay $2.4 Million in Fines and Restitution

It’s not often that the victims of white-collar crimes get paid back in full. Plus interest.

But that was the case on April 18 when a Santa Barbara judge ordered Adam Pirozzi, a former property manager convicted of embezzlement, to pay $1.3 million in restitution to his victims. He’d stolen approximately half that amount ― around $650,000 ― from the owners of the properties he supervised.

Pirozzi, 42, was also ordered to pay $1.1 million in fines to the court, serve five years of probation, and spend 30 days in jail. He had previously pleaded no contest to two felony counts of “embezzlement by a real estate broker” and surrendered his real estate license.

The rare, full recovery of funds was owed to prosecutors freezing Pirozzi’s assets the moment they filed criminal charges against him in 2021. Those assets included multiple bank accounts, his house in Hope Ranch, and an apartment complex on De la Vina Street.

Oftentimes, explained lead prosecutor Casey Nelson, white-collar criminals facing charges will quickly liquidate everything they own to avoid paying back victims and the hefty penalties. The California law he utilized to put Pirozzi’s money and properties on ice is an “invaluable tool to recover funds,” he said, a tool the District Attorney’s Office uses often.

Prosecutors recently cited it to secure $1.4 million in restitution for the embezzlement victims of Manuel “Ed” Torres, a former deputy probation officer who oversaw the department’s union accounts. They also used it in the ongoing matter of Craig Case, a private investigator and TV personality accused of grand theft and fraud.

Adam Pirozzi | Credit: Courtesy

According to Nelson, Pirozzi started amassing his stolen wealth in 2019 by diverting money from his clients’ trust accounts ― which held rent payments, security deposits, and owner contributions ― to a fund only he controlled. He then used the money for his own investments, including the purchase of the Hidden Oaks golf course that closed last year amid his legal troubles.

Pirozzi also stole deposits and other payments from people who had booked the Hidden Oaks event space for weddings, Nelson said. “That’s how petty it got,” he said. “A lot of these white-collar guys are predators all the way.”

As part of a civil settlement with former business partners ― one being major Santa Barbara landholder Ed St. George ― Pirozzi is in the process of moving out of his Hope Ranch home. He will begin serving his jail sentence next month.

Nelson thanked DA investigator Kristin Shamordola for her legwork in the case, including definitively linking Pirozzi to the property, which he had hidden behind a maze of LLCs. His management company, AMP Core, Inc., operated under several fictitious business names.

Nelson said his office would continue acting quickly when necessary to freeze assets so defendants don’t dodge responsibility. “It speaks to the DA’s Office being able to conduct its own investigations and get on the ground early,” he said.

In large cities like Los Angeles, he explained, suspects are often able to purge their assets in the time it takes police detectives to submit their report and prosecutors to formally file charges.