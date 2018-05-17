Coastal Commission Has Concerns with Gaviota Coast Plan

Members of the Gaviota Coast Planning Advisory Committee (GavPAC) are getting the band back together, so to speak, to address a list of modifications that the California Coastal Commission has made to the group’s Gaviota Coast Plan, a long-range planning document approved by county supervisors in 2016 after seven years of stakeholder input. Essentially, commission staffers want closer oversight of farming and ranching operations — particularly near creeks and endangered-species habitat — and would require permits for activities exempted in the plan. County supervisors on Tuesday voted to withdraw the plan, address commission concerns at a July 3 GavPAC workshop, and resubmit the document for commission review in August.
