WEATHER »

Paul Wellman (file)

Coastal Commission Has Concerns with Gaviota Coast Plan

State Authority Wants More Oversight of Ranching, Farming

By

Members of the Gaviota Coast Planning Advisory Committee (GavPAC) are getting the band back together, so to speak, to address a list of modifications that the California Coastal Commission has made to the group’s Gaviota Coast Plan, a long-range planning document approved by county supervisors in 2016 after seven years of stakeholder input. Essentially, commission staffers want closer oversight of farming and ranching operations ​— ​particularly near creeks and endangered-species habitat ​— ​and would require permits for activities exempted in the plan. County supervisors on Tuesday voted to withdraw the plan, address commission concerns at a July 3 GavPAC workshop, and resubmit the document for commission review in August.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Governor Brown Announces Property-Tax Backfill for Counties Impacted by Disaster

Early reports indicate that four Southern California counties may share $11 million.

It’s Official: Wildfire Season Has Begun

Rain totals, fuel levels, and weahther forecasts helped determine the start of the 2018 season.

City on Vision Quest for State Street Revival

Leaders also mull ways to protect our economy from the next disaster.

Santa Barbara County Fast-Tracks Rebuilding for Montecito

Supervisors voted 5-0 to streamline permitting rules in wake of 1/9 Debris Flow

Register to Vote by May 21

The statewide district primary election is on June 5.