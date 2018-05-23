WEATHER »
UCSB sophomore Shea Barry bears down on the mound against Sacramento State.

Paul Wellman

Game of the Week: Hawai‘i @ UCSB Baseball

Rainbow Warriors Take on Gauchos in Both Teams’ Last Hurrah for 2018

Both teams are stuck in the middle of the Big West standings, so this series will be their last hurrah of 2018. Three players will be making their final appearances for the Gauchos: catcher Thomas Rowan and right-handed pitchers Stevie Ledesma and Chris Clements. Rowan, a redshirt junior from Santa Ynez, has raised his batting average above .300. Ledesma, a senior from Ventura, has become UCSB’s No. 1 starter. Besides returning most of the roster, the Gauchos have something else to look forward to next year: night games under newly installed lights. Thu.-Fri.: 3pm; Sat.: 2pm. Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, UCSB. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

