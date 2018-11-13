WEATHER »

Phone Scammers Target Businesses

By (Contact)

Telephone scammers have a new hoax they’ve been directing against local businesses, Hospitality Santa Barbara reported. In the latest scheme, a caller says they’ve got the manager on the other line and just need a little more money to deliver a shipment on a truck that’s right next door. This happened at a hotel at 1 a.m. this morning. The person “knew the names of the hotel managers and provided delivery tracking numbers and call-back numbers,” said Stephanie Armstrong, to give the claim an air of legitimacy.

The police were alerted, one hotel manager said, and the officers told him businesses in town were experiencing the same scam, even being told to go to the bank and wire money. The caller sounded very on-the-level and legitimate, he stated, but hung up when the employee said she had to verify it. Employees should be warned of the scammers, Armstrong said, and law enforcement informed if a telephone scammer calls.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Jennifer Doudna Talks Gene Editing

She's confident the controversial technology will be used for good.

Phone Scammers Target Businesses

Pretend to have a delivery that just needs some cash or a wire transfer.

Former Ataris Bassist Pleads Guilty to Real Estate Scam

Michael Davenport faces up to 30 years in prison.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Names New Interim Executive Director

Lisa Murphy Rivas replaces Victoria Juarez, the new CEO at Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation.

Direct Relief Steps into Fire Effort

Highway 101 to the south opens; death toll at Camp Fire rises.