Paul Wellman (file)
Claire Stotts
Athletes of the Week: Claire Stotts and James Oriskovich
S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors S.B. High Tennis and San Marcos Water Polo Stars
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Claire Stotts, S.B. High tennis
The senior accounted for three points in the Dons’ 11-7 victory over Dos Pueblos, landing them in second place in the Channel League. She rallied from a 1-4 deficit against DP’s No. 1 player for a 6-4 win.
James Oriskovich
James Oriskovich, San Marcos water polo
Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh called him “a beast” after the 6′7″, 250-pound senior scored five goals, including the clincher in overtime, as the Royals defeated the Dons in their league opener, 11-9.