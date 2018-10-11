Athletes of the Week: Claire Stotts and James Oriskovich

Claire Stotts, S.B. High tennis The senior accounted for three points in the Dons’ 11-7 victory over Dos Pueblos, landing them in second place in the Channel League. She rallied from a 1-4 deficit against DP’s No. 1 player for a 6-4 win. By Paul Wellman (file)

James Oriskovich, San Marcos water polo

Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh called him “a beast” after the 6′7″, 250-pound senior scored five goals, including the clincher in overtime, as the Royals defeated the Dons in their league opener, 11-9.