WEATHER »
Claire Stotts

Paul Wellman (file)

Claire Stotts

Athletes of the Week: Claire Stotts and James Oriskovich

S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors S.B. High Tennis and San Marcos Water Polo Stars

By (Contact)

Claire Stotts, S.B. High tennis

The senior accounted for three points in the Dons’ 11-7 victory over Dos Pueblos, landing them in second place in the Channel League. She rallied from a 1-4 deficit against DP’s No. 1 player for a 6-4 win.

By Paul Wellman (file)

James Oriskovich

James Oriskovich, San Marcos water polo

Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh called him “a beast” after the 6′7″, 250-pound senior scored five goals, including the clincher in overtime, as the Royals defeated the Dons in their league opener, 11-9.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Lords of the Rings: Will Steel Nets Save Montecito?

A well-funded nonprofit is seeking emergency permits to block debris flows.

School District Re-ups Alleged ‘Illegal’ Contract

Opponents of Just Communities training workshops were widely outnumbered by supporters.

Housing Authority Breaks Ground on Johnson Court

The 16-unit apartment will serve veterans struggling financially.

Bail Industry Fights SB 10

Opponents are gathering signatures for repeal of bail reform in 2020.

Oversized-Vehicle Ordinance Claims Motor Home in I.V.

An RV owned by a disabled immigrant rack up $4,600 towing tab.