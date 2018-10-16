WEATHER »

Game of the Week: High School Girls’ Volleyball

Flintridge Sacred Heart Comes to Battle the San Marcos Royals on October 18

t’s the Royals against the Tologs on Thursday in the opening round of the CIF Division 2 playoffs. Sacred Heart’s nickname, dating back to 1946, stands for “To Our Lady of Great Success.” Trying to stand in the way of their success will be a balanced San Marcos attack orchestrated by setters Ellie Gamberdella and Ashley Day. The Royals went 10-0 in winning the Channel League championship. The Tologs finished fourth in the strong Mission League, which includes Division 1 playoff teams. The winning team will travel to play Sea View champion San Clemente, which has a first-round bye, on Saturday night. 6pm. Maury Halleck Gym, San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave. $3-$5. Call 967-4581.

