Game of the Week: High School Girls’ Volleyball

t’s the Royals against the Tologs on Thursday in the opening round of the CIF Division 2 playoffs. Sacred Heart’s nickname, dating back to 1946, stands for “To Our Lady of Great Success.” Trying to stand in the way of their success will be a balanced San Marcos attack orchestrated by setters Ellie Gamberdella and Ashley Day. The Royals went 10-0 in winning the Channel League championship. The Tologs finished fourth in the strong Mission League, which includes Division 1 playoff teams. The winning team will travel to play Sea View champion San Clemente, which has a first-round bye, on Saturday night. 6pm. Maury Halleck Gym, San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave. $3-$5. Call 967-4581.
