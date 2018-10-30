Game of the Week: Cate vs. Desert Christian Football

Cate School’s Rams, like their namesake in the NFL, have rolled to an 8-0 record this season. They enter the CIF Division 1 playoffs as the No. 1–seeded team and will be heavily favored in their opener under the lights Friday at Carpinteria High’s field. Senior quarterback Jack Deardorff has engineered a Cate offense that is averaging nine touchdowns (63.6 points) in the wide-open game, while the defense is yielding 21 points a game. Lancaster’s Desert Christian (3-6) comes out of the Desert Mountain League. Cate is three weeks away from a possible showdown with No. 2–seeded Mojave, the Desert Mountain champion, which is also undefeated. 7 pm. Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium, 4810 Foothill Rd., Carpinteria. $5-$10. Call 684-4127.
