WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Cate vs. Desert Christian Football

Playoffs Start for High School 8-Man Teams

By (Contact)

Cate School’s Rams, like their namesake in the NFL, have rolled to an 8-0 record this season. They enter the CIF Division 1 playoffs as the No. 1–seeded team and will be heavily favored in their opener under the lights Friday at Carpinteria High’s field. Senior quarterback Jack Deardorff has engineered a Cate offense that is averaging nine touchdowns (63.6 points) in the wide-open game, while the defense is yielding 21 points a game. Lancaster’s Desert Christian (3-6) comes out of the Desert Mountain League. Cate is three weeks away from a possible showdown with No. 2–seeded Mojave, the Desert Mountain champion, which is also undefeated. 7 pm. Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium, 4810 Foothill Rd., Carpinteria. $5-$10. Call 684-4127.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Man Arrested for Finding and Not Returning Big Wad of Cash

He was charged with “misappropriation of found property.”

Vigil Held for Victims of Antisemitic Violence

Santa Barbara gathers in mourning and solidarity with the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Santa Barbara Foundation Unveils New Strategic Priorities

Their focus is on the most vulnerable residents and working families.

Downtown Santa Barbara Hires New Director

Carrie Kelly comes by way of Indiana and Arizona.

School District Employee Arrested for Abusing Special Needs Student

Arthur Carlos allegedly put his hands around the 10-year-old's neck and pushed his head against a window.