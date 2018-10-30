WEATHER »
Southern California Edison Equipment Linked to Ignition of Thomas Fire

In an update to investors this week, Southern California Edison (SCE) said the Thomas Fire had at least two points of origin and that the utility’s “equipment was associated with” the ignition point along Koenigstein Road, located off Highway 150 between Santa Paula and Ojai. “SCE is continuing to assess the progression of the fire from [that location] and the extent of property and other damage that may be attributable to that ignition,” according to prepared remarks from SCE President and Chief Executive Officer Pedro Pizarro. “At this time, SCE has not determined whether the separate ignition in the Anlauf Canyon area [adjacent Thomas Aquinas College] involved our equipment.” Cal Fire’s investigation of the incident is ongoing.

