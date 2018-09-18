Game of the Week: UCLA @ UCSB Soccer

These two former national champions would like Saturday’s match to be a dress rehearsal for the 2018 College Cup — which will come to Harder Stadium in December — but they have a lot of work to do. Both sported 4-2 records entering the week. UCSB rebounded from losses at Portland and Seattle with two solid victories, blanking Butler 1-0 at home and posting a 2-1 comeback win at New Mexico. Sophomore forward Rodney Michael scored the winning goals in both games. UCLA was ranked No. 11 in the nation after shutting out Maryland 1-0, but the Bruins gave up two-second half goals last Sunday in a 2-1 loss to Cal State Northridge, one of the Gauchos’ toughest rivals in the Big West Conference. Mohammed Kamara, a junior forward from Liberia, leads UCLA with four goals. The Bruins have won four NCAA titles, the last in 2002. The Gauchos defeated them in the 2006 College Cup final, 2-1. Arrive early for the game, as a sizeable crowd is expected. 7pm. Harder Stadium, UCSB. $9-$14. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.