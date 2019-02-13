Game of the Week: The Master’s at Westmont Basketball

It’s a tall order for Westmont to deal with the visiting Mustangs. They feature a potent sister-brother act: Stephanie Soares, a 6′6″ freshman, averaging 17 points and 12.6 rebounds for The Master’s women; and Tim Soares, a 6′10″ junior, a few rebounds short of a double-double average (15.6, 8.9). Both teams are ranked in the NAIA top 10. Expect a tight women’s game Saturday, as Westmont leads the Golden State Athletic Conference in scoring defense (50.4), while The Master’s is right behind (50.7). The Warrior women’s outside shooting may be the key to their pulling an upset against the taller Mustangs, winners of 14 straight games. Likewise, Westmont’s men will look to sharpshooters like Maxwell Hudgins (making 49 percent of his three-point attempts) to keep pace with the visitors, who average more than 90 points a game. Women: 5:30pm; men: 7:30pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$6. Call 565-6010.