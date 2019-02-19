Game of the Week: William Jessup at Westmont Baseball

Two NAIA top 25 teams meet in a four-game showdown this Friday and Saturday. William Jessup, ranked No.13, is the defending Golden State Athletic Conference champion, while No. 25 Westmont finished second last year to the Warriors from Rocklin. Westmont has roared off to a 9-0 start this season, leaving coach Robert Ruiz, in his 10th season, 15 wins short of John Kirkgard’s school record. Two key players are senior infielder Luke Coffey (out of Dos Pueblos High) and outfielder Bryce Morison (Santa Barbara High). Morison’s two-run homer in the ninth inning boosted Westmont’s Warriors to a 12-10 victory over Hope International last weekend. Fri.: 11am (doubleheader). Sat.: 11am (doubleheader). Russ Carr Field, Westmont College. Free-$8. Call 565-6010.