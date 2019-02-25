WEATHER »

Racial Hot Pepper

By

This paper is so vital to our community, and I applaud the openness of all the topics, columns, and articles. I have been chewing over this racial hot pepper at Santa Barbara City College, which students from all round the world attend and rub shoulders and walk the same steps and sit in all the same chairs.

Why bring so much attention to a meeting where some word was trying to be spoken or abbreviated? Sure, black comedians can say it fully, but why!? Why bring so much attention to the progress we have made since Martin Luther King Jr. Where should we draw the line? Now I have to have a high IQ to figure out the correct word for the culture, country, and person I am speaking with.

I agree, it’s a bad word and should not be used, but in the context of the equity meeting to flush out some information, come on. Now it’s gone up the racial greased flag pole.

Should all the students start wearing name tags? Stand tall and walk proud.

