Danae Miller, UCSB basketball

The sophomore guard made all 13 of her shots (5-5 FG, 8-8 FT) for 20 points, plus five rebounds, five assists, and four steals, in a 71-52 win over UC Irvine.

Noah Nuño, Carpinteria basketball

The senior led the Warriors into the CIF semifinals by scoring 28 points in a second-round win over Vistamar and 23 points in a 51-46 victory over rival Cate.