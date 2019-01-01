WEATHER »

In Trouble

By

The extreme right of the GOP has embraced President Trump as their savior. A Messiah of greed, pain, and suffering. The anti-Christ and anti-science president who rains terror down on the meek and helpless. The destroyer of our American values who makes us the laughing stock of the world.

His own chief of staff resigned and described his tenure as “bone crushing.” When a four-star Marine general retreats from a challenge, you know we are really in trouble. A dictator wannabe with nuclear weapons at his disposal, with no central nervous system to contain him anymore.

Every American should voice their opposition to this man before he does something even more deranged. The first step is true disclosure of Trump’s tax evasion and Russian business ties. The New York Times details the illegal tax evasion of this man and his father, and I hear no outrage. Why?

