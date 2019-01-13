WEATHER »

Unrestrained Ego

By

Government and public servants are just like companies and entrepreneurs, but without the free market requirements of competition and customer satisfaction. Therefore, ego and self-interest are unrestrained and may degenerate into unbridled greed and/or pompous arrogance. “Customers” have no alternatives.

I don’t have enough faith in humanity (or I understand humanity all too well) to willingly grant any elected official free reign over my life, liberty or property. No one is more dangerous to our aforementioned rights than the legislator, administrator, judge or bureaucrat. (Those who despise any president, past or present, understand).

Public servants aren’t any worse than the rest of humanity; it’s just that they aren’t any better. We all must be accountable to one another, without exception.

“Social justice” and “greater good” are beguiling phrases which often justify violence and/or theft against others.

The only rights the law should protect are life, liberty and property. Food, shelter, education, health care, etc. are not “rights” that should be provided by some for the benefit of others. To do so necessarily violates the rights of those who must sacrifice/pay for the benefits of others.

Those in need must either provide for themselves or rely on the voluntary charity of others. Not pervert the law to covertly rob their neighbor.

The folly of Utilitarianism (greater good) exposed below. https://probe.org/utilitarianism-the-greatest-good-for-the-greatest-number/?fbclid=IwAR1Ln7eom2ClpdPVrRwpoUDlcU-pXofDPC1VCERDA-twXnWllSZjw1ozy0A

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Camp 4 Legislation Alive Again

Carbajal and LaMalfa sponsor bill to add 1,400 acres to Chumash reservation.

Stormy Week Ahead for Santa Barbara County

West of Goleta alerted Friday night; up to 10 inches could fall in South Coast mountains.

Limón Tours Border Shelters

"No family and no child deserve to be subjected to the conditions we saw," the assemblymember said.

Carbajal Goes Without Pay Until Government Reopens

Says he stands "in solidarity with federal workers" who are not getting paid.

Couple Arrested After Infant Son Tests Positive for Methamphetamine

Patricia Fleckser, 30, and Nathan McBrayer, 34, were charged with felony child endangerment.