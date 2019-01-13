Unrestrained Ego

Government and public servants are just like companies and entrepreneurs, but without the free market requirements of competition and customer satisfaction. Therefore, ego and self-interest are unrestrained and may degenerate into unbridled greed and/or pompous arrogance. “Customers” have no alternatives.

I don’t have enough faith in humanity (or I understand humanity all too well) to willingly grant any elected official free reign over my life, liberty or property. No one is more dangerous to our aforementioned rights than the legislator, administrator, judge or bureaucrat. (Those who despise any president, past or present, understand).

Public servants aren’t any worse than the rest of humanity; it’s just that they aren’t any better. We all must be accountable to one another, without exception.

“Social justice” and “greater good” are beguiling phrases which often justify violence and/or theft against others.

The only rights the law should protect are life, liberty and property. Food, shelter, education, health care, etc. are not “rights” that should be provided by some for the benefit of others. To do so necessarily violates the rights of those who must sacrifice/pay for the benefits of others.

Those in need must either provide for themselves or rely on the voluntary charity of others. Not pervert the law to covertly rob their neighbor.

The folly of Utilitarianism (greater good) exposed below. https://probe.org/utilitarianism-the-greatest-good-for-the-greatest-number/?fbclid=IwAR1Ln7eom2ClpdPVrRwpoUDlcU-pXofDPC1VCERDA-twXnWllSZjw1ozy0A