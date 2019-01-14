A Local Loss

The East Beach Grill at the Cabrillo Pavilion was a locals place for decades that tourists sometimes found. It was a place to bike to for the best breakfast and view available at reasonable prices. The management encouraged locals to gather there after morning walking groups or in the afternoon to come and play Mahjong on the outside tables.

This new Beachcomber is definitely not going to be a locals place. The city made that plain during planning meetings for the remodeling when it stated more revenue was needed from the facility. A fancier restaurant that drew tourists was needed. Well, the prices we are seeing certainly lives up to that. We already have a lot of beach restaurants that cater to tourists it is too bad that we lost one of the last that served the locals.