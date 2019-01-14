WEATHER »

A Local Loss

By

The East Beach Grill at the Cabrillo Pavilion was a locals place for decades that tourists sometimes found. It was a place to bike to for the best breakfast and view available at reasonable prices. The management encouraged locals to gather there after morning walking groups or in the afternoon to come and play Mahjong on the outside tables.

This new Beachcomber is definitely not going to be a locals place. The city made that plain during planning meetings for the remodeling when it stated more revenue was needed from the facility. A fancier restaurant that drew tourists was needed. Well, the prices we are seeing certainly lives up to that. We already have a lot of beach restaurants that cater to tourists it is too bad that we lost one of the last that served the locals.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Camp 4 Legislation Alive Again

Carbajal and LaMalfa sponsor bill to add 1,400 acres to Chumash reservation.

Stormy Week Ahead for Santa Barbara County

West of Goleta alerted Friday night; up to 10 inches could fall in South Coast mountains.

Limón Tours Border Shelters

"No family and no child deserve to be subjected to the conditions we saw," the assemblymember said.

Carbajal Goes Without Pay Until Government Reopens

Says he stands "in solidarity with federal workers" who are not getting paid.

Couple Arrested After Infant Son Tests Positive for Methamphetamine

Patricia Fleckser, 30, and Nathan McBrayer, 34, were charged with felony child endangerment.