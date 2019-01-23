Adaptation

Thanks to the Independent for devoting the last issue to climate change and reminding us of the dire consequences to our region “if nothing is done to reduce the world’s carbon emissions.”

Economists agree that a tax on fossil fuels is the most effective way to change our behavior and to rapidly reverse carbon emissions. To make sure that such a national policy does not hurt the poor and middle class, and to gain conservative support, that tax should be returned to all Americans in a monthly check, making it “revenue neutral.” The bipartisan “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act” does exactly that, and it will be introduced in the House and Senate this year. It is our best hope for minimizing the coming disaster.