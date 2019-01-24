Toilets a Better Priority

We would be better served if projects were based on need instead of greed. For instance, the bathrooms at Shoreline Park have fallen into such terrible condition most people avoid them if possible, but the Mission Canyon Bridge Project was placed in the city’s capital budget recently by the City Planning Commission. This $11 million taxpayer-funded project threatens the historic bridge and natural features of this scenic corridor.

According to the recent Caltrans Bridge Inspection Report, the bridge is safe and does not have to be replaced. There is an existing pedestrian path in use that is noted in the City of Santa Barbara’s master plan and shows the city’s rating of the corridor a low priority for safety problems.

The Santa Barbara Police and Sheriff’s Departments records show there have been no fatalities on the bridge or corridor and very little minor, non-injury, single car incidents involving speeding. This whole area meets Vision Zero, designated a “share the road” corridor in use with bicyclists having the same road rights as vehicles. The area has seen numerous fire evacuations over many years with no problems.

Please let’s protect this special Historic Landmark and the surrounding corridor’s natural features, such as the boulders at Rocky Nook Park entrance and trees. We have too much to loose by allowing a few people’s special interests to succeed with this very flawed plan.