Pini Tenants Face Eviction After Flooding

Sunlight streamed into Judge Colleen Sterne’s courtroom as attorneys gathered for convicted slumlord Dario Pini’s monthly compliance report, a stark contrast to the early morning downpours of February 2 that flooded two of Pini’s properties. Five of his units on West Valerio and three at West Cota developed serious mold. Wet-couch-stuck-to-the-wall mold, said the court-ordered property manager. When the mold tested toxic, the manager, Nancy Daniels, moved about 40 tenants to Motel 6 at a cost of roughly $6,000 per day. It may be late March before the walls are repaired; the moldy drywall has already been removed. Ripping out drywall and motel bills cost $283,000. Putting the walls back will cost even more.

Ever since Judge Colleen Sterne assigned William Hoffman the responsibility for upgrading eight of Dario Pini’s properties to code standards — and collecting the rents on them — an aggrieved Pini and his dogged attorney Paul Burns have counted the pennies being spent. Burns frequently complains Hoffman has “burned through” the $1.5 million or so Pini has had to hand over in rent, and of Hoffman’s fee and costs that Pini must pay. But the nearly $300,000 price tag shocked even the court. Sterne alternately praised Hoffman’s team for swiftly re-housing the tenants and berated them for not telling anyone until a month had passed. Some of the cost has been put on Hoffman’s corporate credit card because the properties ran out of cash.

Hoffman is squarely in the middle of an epic 25-year battle between the City of Santa Barbara and Dario Pini, who owns more than 95 properties in the city. Pini has succeeded in outmaneuvering the city and its inspectors for decades, an agility perceptible at the receiver hearings since last spring. City Attorney Ariel Calonne had succeeded last April in getting Hoffman appointed, after a protracted trial presided over by Judge Sterne. She determined the abject condition of the properties posed a significant health threat to its tenants. A receivership imposed under Health & Safety Code reasons means tenants get relocation benefits.

Hoffman, a 40-year veteran in the field, is accustomed to evicting tenants when extensive repairs mean an apartment must be emptied. It’s clear that Hoffman has been feeling his way through the new relocation practice. In court on Friday, arguments ensued over relocation costs: Who was a tenant versus a casual lodger under the Health & Safety relocation language? Should tenants get a 60-day eviction? Or was that neither just nor fair?

Ultimately, Judge Sterne ordered Daniels to compile by next Friday a tenant report to determine who could receive relocation compensation. She similarly ordered Daniels to inform the tenants on this Friday that they could not continue to live at Motel 6 and to start making plans for other housing. Sterne stated, “We cannot put the receivership estate in charge of finding housing for all the tenants and send all the properties into the red with tenant issues.”

Six other properties are in the receivership, and Nancy Daniels, who has handled many for Hoffman, said more than once that the city’s permit process was unduly complicated. She’d had three meetings with the city on the Mission Street property, the first to undergo re-construction; only recently had she learned full architectural drawings were needed. Pini has always objected that a receiver from San Diego was appointed, and this was an “I told you so” moment for Burns.

The warring sides struggled through the other five properties in like fashion. On Los Aguajes, the construction bid is almost final, which prompted Burns to complain that only one bid was made and the same builder was being used on three properties. Matthew Moriarity, attorney for lender U.S. Bank, jumped in, saying he’d tried to be quiet but this had “worn on so long.” The lender was ready to pay the contractor if Pini wouldn’t. “He shouldn’t be able to stop the receiver’s progress every step of the way,” Moriarity said.

Sterne told Hoffman to get multiple bids, including from Pini’s suggested contractors. It was a matter of good faith to try, she said, though she couldn’t stifle a rueful laugh as she said it.