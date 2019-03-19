WEATHER »
<em>Negative Capability</em>

Courtesy Photo

Negative Capability

Marianne Faithfull ‘Negative Capability’

Singer’s 21 Album Offers Sublime Tunes

By

Marianne Faithfull has had an extraordinary progression, from teen idol in the early ’60s to Mick Jagger’s paramour as that decade began swinging to her decades-long midnight of the soul as a junkie to her triumphant resurrection as a serious artist — rich with life experience — as she enters her seventh decade of being. On her 21st studio album, Negative Capability, the poetess examines her back pages with fresh takes on the Stones’ “As Tears Go By,” rendered all the more moving by her remorseful, whisky-voiced croak and the passage of time, and Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue.” “They Come at Night” is a harrowing reflection on the rise of fanatical terrorism in Europe. However, “The Gypsy Faerie Queen” — a lovely duet with Nick Cave — is the album’s sublime highlight, invoking images of William Shakespeare’s Titania from A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

City Bed Tax Bounces Back

Losses from Thomas Fire's effect on lodging being erased.

Drought Is Officially Over, County Declares

Yet officially say a water shortage remains.

Muslim Students Organize Vigil for New Zealand Victims

Attack that killed 51 people described as “act of pure evil and terrorism” by UCSB students.

News Commentary: Death Penalty Shouts and Whispers

Governor's reprieve has little effect in Santa Barbara, except in the Han case.

Goleta Planning Commissioners Just Say ‘No’

Vociferous comments from Old Town residents help tip the balance for oversight on cannabis storefront applications.