Pure Order Brewing Turns Five Celebrate at Saturday’s Beer Bash with Live Music

Pure Order Brewing Company is celebrating its five-year anniversary at its homey Quarantina Street location on Saturday, April 13, with a day of live music, food, games, and community-oriented fun.

The brewery is owned and operated by the Santa Barbara–based Burge family who, from the beginning, have set their sights on embodying the spirit of the “American Riviera.” This ethos extends from their support of charities — including the creation of Montecito Red to honor and fundraiser for Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow victims — to their welcoming atmosphere, where smiling faces provide a relaxing vibe, much like you’ve walked over for a beer in your friend’s backyard, complete with bocce.

“We are very involved with our surrounding community,” said co-owner David Burge, who believes Pure Order offers “a family-friendly environment at the tap room for Santa Barbarians to enjoy.”

The idea for Pure Order first percolated in the mind of James Burge, who developed a passion for home brewing and brought his cousin David on board to run sales and marketing. The two built the 2,000-square-foot warehouse largely themselves and created a comfortable patio with plenty of room for food trucks, games, and live music space, all set against the idyllic mountain backdrop.

“We have been so surprised by the support from Santa Barbara,” said David. “Both from bars and restaurants who have generously chosen to carry our product and from our regulars at the tap room who have become not only great friends of Pure Order but great friends of James and me personally.”

Pure Order’s name was derived from the German Reinheitsgebot (Purity Order) of 1516, which stated that only three ingredients — malts, hops, and water — can be used in brewing beer. (Yeast was added to modern versions of the purity order after the discovery of its role in fermentation.) The brewing team keeps this model in mind with each creation.

“James and I started this company with very little experience in the beer industry, so it has been a hell of a ride,” explained David. “But as we approach our fifth year, it feels like we have really gotten the hang of it and could not be more excited for the next five years.”

4•1•1

The fifth-anniversary party for Pure Order Brewing Company (410 N. Quarantina St.; pureorderbrewing.com) is Saturday, April 13, noon-11 p.m., with yoga at 12:15 p.m., food from Buena Onda, comedy and emceeing by Terrance Washington, and live music by Afishinsea (5-7pm) and The Olés (8pm).