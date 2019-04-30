Sycamore Creek Bridge Reopens Additional Sidewalk, Bicycle Lane Space Added on South Side

The narrow bridge over Sycamore Creek at Montecito and Yanonali streets was newly re-opened last Thursday with additional sidewalk and bicycle lane space on its south side. The City of Santa Barbara had spent 11 months and $5.7 million to re-create the bridge and improve its lighting. The ongoing improvements on the Eastside include the curbs at Carpinteria and Voluntario streets and lighting along the path to Franklin school, and the beginning of work to replace the Quinientos Street Bridge.