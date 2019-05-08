San Ysidro Pharmacy Burglarized

The San Ysidro Pharmacy in Montecito’s upper village was burglarized around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office reported this afternoon. The Oxnard Police Department had called about an hour before to alert them to a pharmacy burglary that had taken place at the Kaiser pharmacy in Oxnard. Sheriff’s deputies checked the pharmacies in the area, including the San Ysidro Pharmacy, but all was quiet until a burglary in progress call went out.

At the pharmacy on East Valley Road, the glass in the front door was shattered. No one was inside, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release, and the owner confirmed some prescription medications were gone.

Investigators are searching for three men in hoodies believed to be connected to the burglary who are driving a white Honda or Nissan sedan. Information can be phoned to the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 681-4150, anonymously at (805) 681-4171, or to the tip website at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.