Downtown Shuttle Adds Funk Zone Stop

On its way from the Dolphin Fountain up State Street, the Downtown Shuttle will now make a small loop through the Funk Zone towards its new stop in front of Oreana Winery, Santa Barbara MTD announced this week. Heading towards the beach, the route won’t change. “In addition to the new routing, our Downtown and Waterfront Shuttles will be fully trackable on our BusTracker app so you know exactly how many minutes away the shuttle is from your stop,” said Hillary Blackerby with MTD.