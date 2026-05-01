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On May 1st, 2026, at about 9:20 a.m., officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department were dispatched to City Lot 11, located in the 500 block of Anacapa Street, for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers met with the vehicle owner and obtained a description of the stolen vehicle, which was broadcast to officers in the area. A short time later, additional patrol officers located the vehicle driving nearby and followed it as it returned to City Lot 11, the same location from which it had been stolen.

The vehicle was occupied by two adult males. After parking, both individuals exited the vehicle and began walking away from the area. Officers quickly contacted both subjects and took them into custody without incident.

The suspects were identified as Santa Barbara residents 33-year-old Blanton Hamdan and 43-year-old Jamarco Solitaire. The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

Hamdan and Solitaire were later booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for vehicle theft and additional narcotics-related charges.