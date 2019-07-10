book

Reading Issue

Between the Pages

Chef René Redzepi’s Midlife Rebirth, Molokai’s Deep History, Indy Staff Book Picks, and a Reading Challenge

By Michelle Drown | July 10, 2019

Dr. Seuss once said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” We at the Indy couldn’t agree more, and so spend much of our free time in the company of books. And, since we can’t keep things to ourselves, each July we like to share stories that highlight authors, literacy programs, books we love, etc., with the community in our annual Reading Issue.

This year’s content includes an interview with former News-Press reporter turned author Jeff Gordinier regarding his latest book, Hungry: Eating, Road-Tripping, and Risking it all with the Greatest Chef in the World, about Noma chef René Redzepi; a piece about how Harding Elementary School is combating the achievement gap with its Reading Millionaires Club; a deep dive into the history of Molokai via environmental historian Wade Graham’s new book Braided Waters: Environment and Society in Molokai, Hawaii; a Readers’ Challenge; and Indy staff book picks. ​