National Clear the Shelters Adoption Fees Waived Throughout Santa Barbara County

Photo: Courtesy

On Saturday, August 17, 2019, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is joining forces with the National Clear the Shelters Campaign. “Clear the Shelters” is a nationwide pet adoption drive sponsored by Telemundo and NBC- owned stations, to help find loving homes for animals in need. Since 2015, more than 250,000 animals have found forever homes through this campaign. Santa Barbara County Animal Services is offering fee waived adoptions at all three Santa Barbara County Animal Services Adoption Centers from 10am-4pm in an effort to “Clear the Shelters!”

“Clear the Shelters” is focused on the idea that with the community’s help we CAN save them all. “When we focus our efforts on saving lives and work collaboratively to find forever homes for animals, we can ensure a larger impact is made,” says Stacy Silva, Community Outreach Coordinator for Santa Barbara County Animal Services. “Adopting an animal creates a ripple effect within the community and leaves a positive impact on more than just the animal that is adopted.”

During this one day event, Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees; giving community members the opportunity to adopt an animal that has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, health checked, and microchipped, at NO CHARGE! Matchmakers will be standing by to help you find the pet that will fit in best with your family.

Special procedures will be in place to ensure a smooth and thorough adoption process for all visitors. Adoption fees are waived but donations are gratefully accepted. Dog adoptions are subject to a $13 license.

Bring the whole family to visit one of the county’s three animal services facilities on August 17th from 10 am to 4 pm and help “Clear the Shelters!” In Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Rd, in Lompoc at 1501 W. Central Ave, and in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Rd. Visit www.sbcanimalservices.org for more information.

Additional Santa Barbara County shelter agencies participating include the Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Valley, and Santa Barbara Humane Societies, DAWG, and ASAP. Promotions may vary by organization.

Add to Favorites