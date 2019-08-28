Time to Get Serious on Housing Supply

By Thomas C. Schultheis

2019 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® is committed to protecting home ownership for our community. Ensuring home ownership for Californians – young and old – starts with increasing supply to end our state’s housing and affordability crisis. The situation is dire. We can’t afford to wait any longer. It’s time to get serious on supply.

In a recent survey, 53% of Californians said they were considering moving to another state due to high housing costs. Even worse, a higher share of young people is at risk of leaving California. We must ask ourselves: “Where will our children live?”

If we fail to build more housing, the California Dream will be out of reach for our kids and future generations. That’s why, as REALTORS®, we’re proud to champion legislation that increases the supply of housing. This includes policies that increase density in areas near transit and major job centers and hold local governments accountable on their housing goals.

Now, we need the support of policymakers in Sacramento. Our Association here in Santa Barbara, as well as the more than 200,000 real estate agents and brokers throughout the Golden State, is committed to working with lawmakers to enact policies that will increase the housing supply. Working together and fighting for California’s future, we can end the housing crisis.

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® recommends that you “Call your REALTOR®” to learn more about what we are doing to solve the housing shortage in California.



Let’s get serious on supply – our future depends on it. #ThatsWhoWeR

Thomas C. Schultheis is a Santa Barbara native and a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. In addition to his work on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Thomas holds a Broker’s license and additional designations. Thomas lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two-year old son. He can be reached at 729-2802 or SBRealtorTom@gmail.com.

