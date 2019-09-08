Letters Umpired Taste

A chef once told me, “Spicy food is for people who’ve burnt off their taste buds.” It was at that moment that I realized two things: (1) Even the most “developed” palate lacks experience, for there are always flavors we cannot taste. (2) “Experts” can be just as careless and narrow-minded when it comes to discussing things they know little to nothing about.

I share this because it isn’t exclusive to the culinary division and can be applied to any art. It’s best we remember that people have different taste. As awesome as it can be for us to agree and enjoy the same flavors, we shouldn’t be disrespectful when we don’t. There’s no crime in admitting a lack of understanding or interest, the issue occurs when people demand everyone feel and experience things the same way.

