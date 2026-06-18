Santa Barbara police have detained “several individuals” in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Westside near Bohnett Park.

Officers were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of San Pascual Street for reports of gunfire but found no one at the scene.

Approximately 15 minutes later, Cottage Hospital called the police dispatch center and said there was an adult male in the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the hospital, and detectives assumed command of the investigation.

Meanwhile, a patrol officer was driving in the area of Highway 101 and West Carrillo Street when they observed a vehicle that was possibly involved in the shooting. The officer conducted a traffic stop and an unknown number of people were detained. Their identities and the name of the victim and his condition have not been released.

“This is currently an active case, and no further information is available at this time,” the department said in a press statement. “There is no threat to the public, and we ask people to avoid the area of 1200 San Pascual near Bohnett Park.”

“If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact Detective McBeth at 805-897-2343 or smcbeth@sbpd.com,” the department said.

Wednesday’s shooting comes a week after police announced the arrest of three individuals charged with murder in the gang-related shooting of a 29-year-old man at Bohnett Park earlier this year.