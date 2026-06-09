Santa Barbara Nurse Accused of Stealing from Dependent Adults, Including a Veteran

Rosanne Marquis | Credit: Courtesy

A registered Santa Barbara nurse has been charged with 77 felonies in connection with an unlicensed in-home care business she has operated since 2019.

Rosanne Marquis, 71, is accused of stealing from elderly dependent adults, including a veteran, failing to file accurate tax returns, and not making required deductions and payments on behalf of her employees, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Officials have not yet disclosed how much Marquis allegedly stole, but court records state the theft totaled “over $100,000.”

Before she opened Rosanne Marquis HomeCare Service, which lists a Hope Ranch property as its address, Marquis worked as a trauma nurse coordinator at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She also previously served on the boards of the Council of Alcohol and Drug Abuse (CADA) and the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative.

Local authorities have partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the California Employment Development Department to prosecute the case.

Marquis was arrested in April and formally charged this week. She is out on bail, and her first next court hearing is July 8.