News
Courts & Crime

Santa Barbara Nurse Accused of Stealing from Dependent Adults, Including a Veteran

Rosanne Marquis, 71, Faces Dozens of Felony Charges Related to Her Unlicensed In-Home Care Business

By
Tue Jun 09, 2026 | 2:21pm
Add independent.com on Google Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.
Rosanne Marquis | Credit: Courtesy

A registered Santa Barbara nurse has been charged with 77 felonies in connection with an unlicensed in-home care business she has operated since 2019.

Rosanne Marquis, 71, is accused of stealing from elderly dependent adults, including a veteran, failing to file accurate tax returns, and not making required deductions and payments on behalf of her employees, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Officials have not yet disclosed how much Marquis allegedly stole, but court records state the theft totaled “over $100,000.” 

Before she opened Rosanne Marquis HomeCare Service, which lists a Hope Ranch property as its address, Marquis worked as a trauma nurse coordinator at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She also previously served on the boards of the Council of Alcohol and Drug Abuse (CADA) and the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative.

Local authorities have partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the California Employment Development Department to prosecute the case. 

Marquis was arrested in April and formally charged this week. She is out on bail, and her first next court hearing is July 8.

Wed Jun 10, 2026 | 02:29am
https://www.independent.com/2026/06/09/santa-barbara-nurse-accused-of-stealing-from-dependent-adults-including-a-veteran/

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.