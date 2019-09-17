Welcome to the ‘Indy’ Book Club
Become Part of Our Community of Readers
Like Oprah and Reese before us, the Indy has decided to launch its own book club. For our first go-out, we are teaming up with the Public Library, making their S.B. Reads pick, the YA novel Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz, our first book club title. In November, we will host a host a discussion meetup at a venue in town to be determined, where we will also reveal the next Indy Book Club selection.
To find out more about the Indy Book Club, keep an eye on the print issue and independent.com/category/arts-entertainment, as we will be announcing more details as they unfold. Get started by joining our Goodreads group.
3 members
The Santa Barbara Independent’s official book club! Every quarter, we pick a book to read and meet up for a book discussion! We try to read a variety of genres so that something appeals to everyone. The next book will be announced at the previous book’s bookclub and posted in this group. Currently Reading: Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz* *This book is the 2019 Santa Barbara Reads pick hosted by the Santa Barbara Public Library
