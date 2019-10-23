These days, teens are under such tremendous amounts of stress from school and other responsibilities that reports are calling it a psychological epidemic. For Santa Barbara High sophomore Olivia Seltzer, that stress can be compounded with even larger responsibility — she informs hundreds of thousands of her young peers about international news every day.

Seltzer is the 15-year-old founder and sole writer of The Cramm (thecramm.com), a curated news site that breaks down daily national and international happenings in a vernacular that speaks directly to its Gen Z readers. Despite the big job, Seltzer keeps a calm-yet-powerful demeanor. At first she seems to be a quiet introvert, but it quickly becomes clear how carefully and deliberately she is about her word choice.

“I write The Cramm exactly how I’d talk to my friends out loud,” Seltzer said. “It’s not necessarily about using slang words; it’s about presenting it through the lens and perspective of a young person.” Much of her approach, she said, is about defining unfamiliar terms and adding more context for young readers, but she never “dumbs it down.”

In 2016, she found that her conversations with then-Santa Barbara Junior High classmates became increasingly more focused around President Donald Trump’s election campaign. It was personal to them, as many of her Santa Barbara peers were Latino, some undocumented, and they feared the effect the presidency could have on their families after Trump pledged mass deportations throughout his campaign. 

Seltzer’s paternal grandfather immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico City, which, along with the Ashkenazi Jewish heritage from the same side of the family, pushed her to get informed about the government leaders whose policies shape the lives of immigrants and other marginalized people. She felt the world needed more activists to protect the most vulnerable, but young people of her generation were not reading the news. How, she asked, can young people change the world if they don’t know what’s going on in it?

Thus, The Cramm was born.

“We have dinner as a family most nights and have always talked politics openly with the kids,” said Olivia’s mother, Dana Seltzer. “We don’t censor our conversations with the kids when it comes to that, and we treat them and speak to them like we would our adult friends.” The family includes Dana’s husband, Aaron, and Olivia’s younger brother, 12-year-old Oscar.

Dana, an interior designer, said her daughter has had a passion and thirst for knowledge long before The Cramm