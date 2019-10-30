Three Murders That Made Santa Barbara Shiver

The Armenian Assassin

Gourgen Yanikian | Photo: David Minier

Gourgen Yanikian was in a big hurry. “Where have you been?” he asked the sheriff’s deputies when they showed up at the Biltmore Hotel to arrest him for the murder of two Turkish diplomats. “I’ve been waiting 30 minutes.” Actually, Yanikian had been waiting considerably longer than that.

At age 77, Yanikian was known to many in Santa Barbara as a retired civil engineer, folk-dance aficionado, and man about town ​— ​but the true story of his life had been written long ago in the blood of slaughtered Armenians. At age 8, he watched Turks slit the throat of his older brother. By 20, Yanikian had seen thousands of dead Armenians ​— ​26 bodies were members of his own family.

After the murder of his brother, Yanikian’s family moved from their Armenian village, seeking refuge throughout the region. Yanikian studied engineering in Russia, built railroads in Iran, and, after World War II, moved to the United States, where he developed subdivisions, made money, lost money, wrote books, and then moved to Santa Barbara, where he strode through the streets, an imposing figure with long silver hair.

He had spent more than 20 years trying to make a Hollywood film depicting the Armenian genocide ​— ​three million dead, killed by the Turks in 1915. When funding for the movie deal collapsed ​— ​done in, it would turn out, by actions of the State Department and the Shah of Iran ​— ​Yanikian began searching for a Plan B. He finally settled on murder.

On January 27, 1973, in his Biltmore cottage, Yanikian sat down to lunch with two senior diplomats from the Turkish consulate. He had invited them to reclaim a painting stolen from the Turkish sultanate more than 100 years ago. Instead, Yanikian yanked out his Luger, secreted in a hollowed-out copy of Who’s Who in the West, and fired nine rounds at the diplomats. Realizing the men were still alive, he pulled out another handgun ​— ​a Browning ​— ​and shot both in the head twice.

He didn’t want them to suffer, he later testified, but he also told the jury, “I destroyed two evils. For me, they were not really human.” Yanikian’s plan was simple. By allowing himself to be arrested ​— ​he immediately reported the crime to the hotel’s front desk ​— ​he hoped his trial would become an international showcase convicting Turkey of crimes against humanity.

“Two million words I have written, and nobody pays attention,” Yanikian testified during his trial. “Maybe this is more noisy. Maybe this act will bring attention.”

It did, though not as he had thought. District Attorney David Minier blocked Yanikian’s efforts to call Armenian survivors and historians to testify. “Massacres do not form a defense,” Minier told the judge. “If they did, I could shoot a German delicatessen owner and have witnesses say I was justified.”

Minier later expressed regret over his tactics; Yanikian was guilty of murder, he wrote in editorials, but the genocide should have been acknowledged. For the first time in 35 years, Congress has just now passed a resolution acknowledging the genocide of the Armenians. It has yet to be approved by the Senate, however, and no vote—as yet—has been scheduled.

Murder weapon | Photo: David Minier

During his trial, Yanikian sought to represent himself as a philosopher king. Minier made him out to be a sleazeball, noting that Yanikian wrote a book detailing the sex lives of college coeds and that he tried to pick up a waitress two nights before the killings. Yanikian’s defense was diminished capacity brought on by the trauma he experienced as a genocide survivor. At the time of the killings, his wife, a doctor, had been suffering from severe dementia for seven years, and the once-wealthy family was now destitute.

Yanikian was found guilty of murder and received a life sentence. After serving nine years in prison, he was transferred to a care facility, a sick old man. At his Forest Lawn funeral, 350 Armenian rights activists gathered to honor his crime. “In our heart of hearts, we know he had not committed an act of murder,” one speaker proclaimed. “He committed an act of justice.

Soon after Yanikian’s conviction, 40 Turkish diplomats were gunned down around the world. The group who claimed responsibility for the murders called themselves the “Yanikian Commandos.”