Letters Isn’t It Our Park?

As a resident of the city of Santa Barbara, I am concerned about the accessibility of Chase Palm Park. During the past two weekends, I was prevented from enjoying what I thought was a public space, literally roped off, prevented from entering what used to be a nice family oasis. The area near the Carousel House is a peaceful place to take a book and read.

It appears that this public park has become privatized, open to the highest bidder. Is this consistent with the original charter?

