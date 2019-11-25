Public Safety UPDATE: Fire Erupts on Santa Barbara Side of 154 Evacuations Ordered for Painted Cave Area Between East Camino Cielo and Foothill Road, Ontare to Fairview

[Update: Nov. 25, 8:20 p.m.] As the Cave Fire grows, the evacuation order has extended farther west to Fairview Avenue, north of Cathedral Oaks, County OEM just alerted. (Go to ReadySBC.org to sign up to receive emergency alerts.)

The evacuation warning now includes the area from the 154 to El Sueno Road from Calle Real/Highway 101 to Cathedral Oaks Road, reported Raquel Zick, Sheriff’s Office press information officer.

A shelter for evacuees has been set up at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Road.

Small animals can be taken to the animal shelter in Goleta, 5473 Overpass Road, after first calling (805) 681-4332. Large animals can be taken to Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, in Santa Barbara.

Emergency information can also be heard on the county’s collaborative emergency network with the following radio stations:

FM Stations:

88.3 KCLU NPR (South Coast)

94.1 KOSJ (South Coast)

94.5 KSPE SPANISH (Countywide)

99.9 KTYD (South Coast)

101.7 KLITE/KSBL (South Coast & Santa Ynez)

102.3 KCLU NPR (South Coast)

107.77 KIST SPANISH (Countywide)

AM Stations:

1490 KOSJ (South Coast)

1290 KZSB (South Coast)

1340 KCLU NPR (South Coast)

[Update: Nov. 25, 8 p.m.] The evacuation warning area extends from Patterson west to Fairview, and from Ontare east to Gibraltar Road — a warning is an advisory to get ready to go; the other orders are mandatory. Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli, speaking with KEYT, said he’d seen fire all the way down the east side of the 154 to Cieneguitas Road. On the west side of the 154, the fire was near San Antonio Creek Road.

He estimated the fire at 500 acres and said he’d heard a helicopter working the lower part of the fire, where the winds were milder. Up at the top of the hill, he estimated 40 miles per hour winds. He later confirmed the Firehawk helicopter from Los Angeles County Fire was on scene.

Photo: Mike Eliason/S.B. Co. Fire Firehawk helicopter from Los Angeles County Fire, working the Cave Fire

[Update: Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.] The evacuation order for the Cave Fire has expanded to Patterson Road and Cathedral Oaks from the 154 as of about 7:15 p.m. The evacuation orders continue for Ontare Road to State Route 154 from East Camino Cielo to Foothill Road.

High wind gusts of 31 miles per hour out of the north-northeast are driving the fire to the southwest and downhill toward more populated areas. Firefighters from Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest were on scene as of the last report from County Fire at about 5 p.m.

Southern California Edison is cutting power to the Painted Cave area, Independent photographer Paul Wellman reported.

[Update Nov. 25 7:14 p.m.] There is still no official size estimate of the rapidly growing fire that began at just 10-15 acres, however it is estimated to be as much as 100 acres. The fire is currently zero percent contained and is burning along both sides of East Camino Cielo Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason. It is wind-driven, he said, and it’s quickly burning downhill with spotting.

Eliason said there is currently one helicopter is in the air attempting to gage the footprint of the fire, but the county ordered aircrafts with night vision capabilities from Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Eliason cautioned, though, that it’s too soon to speculate when the aircrafts might be available because the winds are gusting at 30 miles an hour by San Marcos pass, make flying challenging.

Voluntary warning evacuations have been issued for the area between the 154 and Fairview, and for the area between Ontare and Gibraltar Road, but the only mandatory evacuations so far are still only for residents living in the Painted Cave area between East Camino Cielo and Foothill Road, and Ontare to Highway 154.

An evacuation center is open in the Goleta Community Center at 5679 Hollister Avenue. For assistance evacuating animals, call (805) 681-4332. Earl Warren Showgrounds is open for large animal evacuations.

The fire is under the jurisdiction of the Los Padres National Forest fire fighters. A type II incident command has been established to better marshal resources from Los Padres, the County, cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta, and Montecito fire departments. They are in the process of establishing an incident command post at the county fire department.

Winds are currently blowing at 20-25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

[Original Story] First responders are fighting a fire that erupted on top of the El Camino Cielo Ridge Monday around 4 p.m. and is continuing to spread rapidly, forcing evacuation orders for all 1,700 residents living in the Painted Cave area between East Camino Cielo and Foothill Road, and Ontare to Highway 154.

Firefighters are still arriving on the scene, the exact number of first responders deployed is still unclear. Police Spokesperson Anthony Wagner said the ridge hadn’t burned in over a decade, which may account for how quickly the fire is spreading.

“We are always ready to give aid at a moment’s notice,” Wagner said. “Residents should listen to all directions from emergency personnel and heed all warnings. If asked to evacuate, don’t chance it; it isn’t worth life.”

The smoke from the fire appears to be headed toward Santa Barbara City proper. We will update this story as new information becomes available.



Add to Favorites