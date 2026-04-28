Federal immigration enforcement has shifted in recent weeks, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations increasingly focused at Central Coast jails, where agents have been seen attempting to detain individuals as they exit the jail.

Volunteers with SBResiste, an organization that documents immigration enforcement activity in Santa Barbara, released a statement about recent operations at the Main Jail on Calle Real, where ICE agents — often masked and armed with pistols and large canisters of bear spray — have been seen occupying the parking lots, main entrance, and lobby areas as they wait to make an arrest.

On Wednesday, April 22, SBResiste volunteers captured video of agents claiming to “commandeer” the space at the Main Jail, preventing community members from accessing the jail lobby, which is typically open to the public. In the statement recounting the events, SBResiste representatives said observers were denied entry by armed federal agents standing across the main entrance at around 7:25 a.m.

”The agents blocked entry and threatened to assault anyone who tried to enter, citing a ‘federal investigation’ and claiming to have ‘commandeered’ the lobby,” the statement read.

ICE agents inside the lobby of the Main Jail on April 27. | Credit: SBResiste

The April 22 incident was similar to a previous ICE operation documented by SBResiste one week earlier on April 15, when ICE agents reportedly blocked access to the same lobby. A few weeks earlier on March 27, ICE agents crashed a vehicle near the jail entrance, leaking fluids into a nearby storm drain and prompting a response from local emergency services.

When ICE agents returned on the morning of April 22, a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant spoke with agents and SBResiste observers at the scene, informing them that federal enforcement is not legally permitted to block access to the jail lobby while agents are waiting for an individual to be released.

SBResiste representatives said ICE agents refused to clear the area immediately and appeared to stall until the individual they were waiting for was released. The individual was then taken into custody and the ICE agents left the area, returning to the ICE field office in Camarillo later that morning.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office could not provide details on all recent ICE operations at the Main Jail, but spokesperson Raquel Zick said the Sheriff’s Office had no prior coordination with the ICE agents during the April 22 incident. Zick said local law enforcement received no notification from the federal government, and were alerted when a deputy arrived in the parking lot to find the agents at the entrance.

Zick said the Sheriff’s Office told ICE agents to leave as soon as they were aware of the situation on April 22, but local law enforcement had limited ability to enforce against federal agents conducting active immigration operations.

SBResiste volunteers acknowledged the Sheriff’s Office’s attempt to speak to ICE officers, but raised concerns about the hands-off approach taken by Sheriff Bill Brown. When the county Board of Supervisors recently voted to take a stand against ICE enforcement, Sheriff Brown pushed back, saying the federal government had the legal jurisdiction to enforce U.S. immigration law no matter what state and local leaders had to say.

“While we are glad that one member of the Sheriff’s department was willing to state our legal rights to ICE agents, our repeated experience and observations reveal that, in general, the Sheriff’s department has not acted in the best interest of public safety,” SBResiste’s public statement read.

ICE agents were back at Santa Barbara’s Main Jail early in the morning on Monday, April 27, occupying the front entrance and lobby area for nearly three hours as SBResiste volunteers documented the scene live on social media.

Videos show at least five agents standing outside the front entrance and inside the jail lobby, where individuals are usually released from custody. The agents did not physically block the entrance, but did not identify themselves or present a warrant when asked.

The agents ignored questions and comments from SBResiste volunteers and stood mostly silent until 10:15 a.m., when they detained one individual and departed northbound toward the ICE processing facility.

ICE officials did not provide details on the recent operations near the Santa Barbara jail.

SBResiste volunteers will continue to monitor ICE enforcement activity, while city and county officials are exploring ways to protect immigrant communities.

“It is notable that in the past two weeks, ICE agents have more actively attempted to restrict our ability to observe their activities,” SBResiste’s statement said. “This development follows recent community efforts urging elected officials to prioritize public safety and transparency. Just yesterday [April 21], both the Santa Barbara City Council and the County Board of Supervisors approved measures addressing community concerns, particularly regarding interactions with ICE. The recent escalation and increased aggression by ICE agents are perceived by SBResiste as acts of retaliation and intimidation aimed at dissuading observation and accountability actions.”