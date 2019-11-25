Music Teen Star 2020 Finalists Announced Ten Young Singers Selected to Vie for Vocal Triumph

On a recent November day, teenagers warmed up their vocal cords in anticipation of the 2020 Santa Barbara Teen Star tryouts. Formatted like American Idol, SBTS has been holding open auditions each fall since its inception in 2010 in order to select 10 teens to compete in its February Finale, during which a panel of judges and audience members vote for who will take the title.

The finalists, who are from five area high schools, with San Marcos students securing half of the spots, will spend the next few months perfecting their performances with the help of a celebrity mentor.

Andie Bronstad, San Marcos High School (10th grade)

Katy Caballero, San Marcos High School (10th grade)

Lauren Cantin, San Marcos High School (11th grade)

Bridget DeVine, San Marcos High School (11th grade)

Meghan Downing, San Marcos High School (12th grade)

Dawson Fuss, Cate School (10th grade)

Jericho Guron, Cabrillo High School (12th grade)

Audrey Harmand, Dos Pueblos High School (9th grade)

Aidan Juan, San Marcos High School (10th grade)

Madeleine Thomas, San Marcos High School (11th grade)

Two alternates were named as well — Sofia Guerra, homeschooled (9th grade); and Josh Hahs, La Colina Jr. High (7th grade).

Teen Star offers young singers an opportunity to compete against their peers, with the winner receiving myriad prizes including a $1,000 scholarship from the S.B. Bowl Foundation. The competition will be held at Saturday, Thursday, February 22, 7 p.m., at the Arlington Theatre. For more information, see teenstar.us.

