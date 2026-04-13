A 32-year-old Santa Ynez woman was killed Saturday night in a solo vehicle crash on Figueroa Mountain Road, according to authorities.

The decedent has been identified as Courtney Hegeman, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:23 p.m. on April 11, when the San Luis Obispo Communications Center received reports of a collision along the mountain roadway. California Highway Patrol officers from the Buellton area responded and located a Mazda CX-5 in an embankment on the west side of the road.

Hegeman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. CHP officials said they were unable to provide additional details about the circumstances or precise location of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CHP Buellton Area office at (805) 691-6160.