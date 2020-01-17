Letters Don’t You Think …

A cover story two weeks ago regarding tattoos on local chefs was just plain silly, but a cover story giving implicit approval to astrology is just plain irresponsible. This pseudoscience has been thoroughly debunked since the ancient Greeks, and to treat it as a serious subject in your paper is not only insulting to your reasonably educated readers, but by association implies approval of other such nonsense such as spiritualism, fortune telling, healing crystals, and clairvoyance.

At a time when a large portion of the conservative population has chosen to reject the consensus of the scientific community on a major issue for purely political reasons, it is sad to see a liberal publication such as the Independent supporting a pseudoscience which no doubt helps to undermine the respect for real science in the eyes its more naïve readers.

